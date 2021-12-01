The Lasting Impact of Native American Residential Schools

Although survivors of this deeply unsettling history report varied experiences, the shared attitude toward Residential Schools is one of mostly unanimous disgust and bone-chilling fear.

Children lived a daily nightmare: Staff and teachers physically, psychologically, and sexually abused them. In addition to being neglected and starved, children were brutally disciplined if they were caught speaking their native language. Their clothing and belongings were removed and swapped for ordinary Western clothes, and their hair--which is a symbol of pride and one’s connection to the Earth for many Indigenous cultures--was cut. Everything about this new environment was meant to teach the children that they were inferior. Some engendered a deep loathing for their indigeneity, others became even more determined to trace back their roots. But for many, the cultural dissonance this era created has continued to impact Indigenous people today via intergenerational trauma.

What is intergenerational trauma?

“A phenomenon in which the descendants of a person who has experienced a terrifying event show adverse emotional and behavioral reactions to the event that are similar to those of the person himself or herself. These reactions vary by generation but often include shame, increased anxiety and guilt, a heightened sense of vulnerability and helplessness, low self-esteem, depression, suicidality, substance abuse, dissociation, hypervigilance, intrusive thoughts, difficulty with relationships and attachment to others, difficulty in regulating aggression, and extreme reactivity to stress. The exact mechanisms of the phenomenon remain unknown but are believed to involve effects on relationship skills, personal behavior, and attitudes and beliefs that affect subsequent generations. Also called historical trauma; multigenerational trauma; secondary traumatization.” (American Psychological Association, https://dictionary.apa.org/intergenerational-trauma)

What is Truth and Reconciliation?

The truth and reconciliation approach is a form of restorative justice, which differs from the customary adversarial or retributive justice. Retributive justice aims to find fault and punish the guilty. On the other hand, restorative justice aims to heal relationships between offenders, victims, and the community in which an offense takes place.

The Indigenous Millennials and Gen Z youth of today seem more tenacious than ever to reconnect with their cultures, as many flood to decolonize both the physical and digital spaces they occupy. There is a push from this demographic to demand accountability from the very systems responsible for committing this harm. This looks like many things--a formal acknowledgment, #LandBack, culturally competent curriculum in schools that properly explain this atrocity from the lens of Indigenous Peoples, and the request for allyship from non-Indigenous folks. Above all, many are learning to heal as they learn more about their histories, about their cultural lifeways. Doing so is an act of resistance; it tells the oppressors that they did not win. This is a movement we can certainly expect to see more of.

