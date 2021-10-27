How To Argue Better Online: Civil Dialogue IS Possible

Researchers at Cornell University studied the Change My View subreddit to find out what kind of arguments get people to change their minds. A person is more likely to change their mind if they are presented with an argument with a completely different view than what they were originally thinking. In other words-- if you’re able to present an argument that the other person has never considered before, you’re more likely to change their mind. Researchers also found that citing sources and having multiple rounds of back and forth makes it more likely that someone will change their mind.

How can you tell if someone won't change their mind?

Researchers found that while having multiple rounds of back and forth was helpful-- if you got past 5 rounds, you’ll probably be unsuccessful. Also, if the person you are arguing with is using the royal “we” instead of “I,” they probably aren’t going to change their mind. This signals that the person you talking with is representing group-think rather than their individual opinion. So in this case, it’s much harder to change a group’s mind than individuals.

How can you have meaningful conversations online with people you disagree with?

There are lots of different strategies on how to talk to people you disagree with, like finding the common ground and being respectful. Additionally, it’s important to remain calm, and not let emotions get out of hand. Another tip is to attack the argument, not the person, and to use “I” statements rather than “you.” Like instead of saying “you are such a fool,” it’d be better to say something like, “I disagree with that view because…” And it’s important to actually listen to the other point of view-- it’s easy to dismiss any argument when you feel like you are super, right, but you might learn something if you actually listen. At the end of the day, a good conversation should be about connecting with our common humanity rather than trying to “win” an argument. Keep an open mind, and be empathetic.

