Is Thrifting Being Gentrified?

The thrifting industry has grown over the last few years and Gen-Z gets a lot of the credit. However, critics worry that this growth has made thrifting less accessible to low-income families and those that need it.
What is thrift gentrification?
When seemingly affluent shoppers buy secondhand clothing from thrift stores and take those same clothes and sell them online on reseller sites at a higher price than they purchased them for. This inadvertently raises the prices at thrift stores thus making it harder for low-income shoppers to have access to the clothing.
What are thrift haulers?