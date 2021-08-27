KQED Partners With WeVideo to Increase Student Access to Media Making

KQED is increasing equitable access to Youth Media Challenges with free WeVideo for School licenses.

KQED Education is partnering with WeVideo to bring student voices to authentic audiences. All teachers and students participating in KQED Youth Media Challenges will get a free 6-month WeVideo for Schools license through June 2022. WeVideo’s multimedia creation platform empowers students and teachers to explore video production in all grades, subjects and ability levels. Partnering with WeVideo increases equitable student access to digital video production tools. This collaboration makes it easier than ever for any student to record their unique ideas and perspectives--and share them with public media audiences.

“My goal with the Youth Media Challenge was to help students to see that they can have a role in making changes in their community and practice creating different types of media. Some students decided to use WeVideo because of how flexible and easy the platform is to navigate. WeVideo is adaptable to any type of learner. Students made podcasts, photo stories, and videos!”

—Samantha McMillan, teacher at Herman (Leonard) Intermediate school in San Jose, CA

Get involved!

KQED Youth Media Challenges are standards-aligned media-making projects with a built in authentic audience. All student submissions are published on the Youth Media Showcase. Select student media submissions will also be broadcast by KQED and public media stations across the country. The seven available challenges span across content areas and each come with curricula and lesson plans for easy implementation.

Browse the Youth Media Showcase to see what students have already created. Then, sign up for Youth Media Challenges to get your free WeVideo license and start making media with your students today!