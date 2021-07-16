Help Students Reconnect, Reflect and Reimagine School

Sign up for the free workshop co-hosted with MindShift!

As we head back into school buildings after 16 months of pandemic-induced disruption, how will you center your students’ voices and experiences as they reconnect with school? KQED’s newest Youth Media Challenge Rethink School With MindShift asks students to reflect on their experience and then create an audio or video commentary on the question:

Now that things are getting back to “normal,” should they? What do you want to change (or stay the same) about school?

For Rachel Collay, a high school English teacher in Mesa, Arizona, the time is right for students to reflect and share what the past year has taught them.

“As we start this school year, I want to really engage in a conversation (vocal, artistic, written, etc) with students to decide how we transition from our reality last year to a reimagining of what the future can be,” Collay said. “For years, we knew that we needed to reimagine education for a new century, and this school year is the perfect time to innovate with students leading the way.”

