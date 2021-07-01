Should Trans Girls Be Allowed To Play Girls' Sports?

This year in 2021 alone, over 20 states have introduced bills that would ban transgender girls from competing in girls' sports in middle and high school--some bans even apply to elementary school and college. These bills are controversial and sparking debate. So in this video from Above the Noise, we are asking, what’s the debate about trans girls in sports all about?

What are the arguments for banning transgender girls from girls' sports?

The debate is centered around the idea that if a trans girl was assigned male at birth, they have a physical advantage over girls who aren’t trans, and therefore competing in girls' sports would be unfair. Supporters of this legislation argue that schools and sports teams should have these bans to keep the playing field level, otherwise trans girls would come in and dominate the sport, or take away opportunities for cis girls. With names like, “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” or “Save Girls Sports Act,” these bills are often backed by conservative & religious legal groups, like Alliance Defending Freedom--which has a track record of pushing anti-LGBTQ policies.

What are the arguments against the bills banning transgender girls from girls' sports?