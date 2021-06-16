Student Dance Challenge Starts with a Kick!

The KQED If Schools Could Dance youth media challenge launched earlier this year and has already received submissions from Bay Area students and beyond.

Based on the format of KQED’s award-winning PBS Digital Studios series If Cities Could Dance, KQED asked middle and high schoolers to submit narrated dance videos that told viewers what performance and creative movement mean to them.

The If Schools Could Dance challenge is aligned with national arts and Common Core standards and encourages literacy and media creation. All videos are published on the KQED Youth Media Showcase, and select pieces will be shared on KQED digital channels throughout the year.

Check out these videos produced by dancers in Jessy Kronenberg’s class at El Cerrito High School in El Cerrito, California and start thinking about what the challenge could look like in your classroom. This challenge is coming back in the fall!

Get inspired by these student videos