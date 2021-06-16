KQED is a proud member of
Education

Student Dance Challenge Starts with a Kick!

Teresa Wierzbianska
The KQED If Schools Could Dance youth media challenge launched earlier this year and has already received submissions from Bay Area students and beyond. 

Based on the format of KQED’s award-winning PBS Digital Studios series If Cities Could Dance, KQED asked middle and high schoolers to submit narrated dance videos that told viewers what performance and creative movement mean to them. 

The If Schools Could Dance challenge is aligned with national arts and Common Core standards and encourages literacy and media creation. All videos are published on the KQED Youth Media Showcase, and select pieces will be shared on KQED digital channels throughout the year.

Check out these videos produced by dancers in Jessy Kronenberg’s class at El Cerrito High School in El Cerrito, California and start thinking about what the challenge could look like in your classroom. This challenge is coming back in the fall! 

Get inspired by these student videos

The  Storm

Anela A. says that despite the turbulence of the last year and a half, dance has always made her feel free and in her own world. 

Strong

Azriel J. used We Video’s free online editing program to show that dance has made her strong and that you don’t need fancy tools to make a great video.

My Dance Journey

Priscilla B. showed off her amazing moves as well as creative editing chops to tell her story of learning to dance in the Bay Area. 

Kronenberg says the dance challenge is a unique invitation for young movers of all kinds to show KQED’s audience who they are. 

“The arts have a unique way of making us all feel connected. This dance challenge can help young people connect to themselves and their greater communities through meaningful movement.”

Get involved -- this year or next!

While video creation has been a useful tool in remote dance learning environments, KQED is excited to see what students will create when they are back together in dance studios at school and beyond! This challenge is open to middle and high school dance classes, extracurricular programs, step clubs, cheer, P.E. classes and more. If your students can groove, they can participate! Find curriculum resources, which walk students through brainstorming to video production, and more student examples on KQED’s Youth Media Showcase.