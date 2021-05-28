Students Use Engineering to Envision a Better Future

Get inspired by these student solutions

The Engineering for Good Youth Media Challenge takes students through the entire engineering design process, from defining a problem to communicating a solution, and everything in between. The curriculum focuses on the practices of engineering and how they intersect with those of science, technology, and the arts, which leaves a lot of room for student choice. Students will publish their final media pieces on the KQED Youth Media Challenge showcase, where their solution thinking will be shared with an authentic audience all around the country.

Get inspired by these student solutions selected from KQED’s Youth Media Showcase and start thinking about what the Engineering for Good challenge could look like in your classroom. This challenge is coming back in the fall!

Om K, Ruby G, and Grace M. from Juan Cabrillo Middle School in Santa Clara, CA designed a portable workspace for kids and teens in the foster care system who have to move frequently. Optimized for space and setup time efficiency, the work stations are also personalizable and can be used in a variety of settings.

Mia L. from William Workman High School in Industry, CA decided to address the single-use plastic utensil problem by designing a reusable, biodegradable alternative.

This infographic, produced by Isabella H. at Leonard Herman Intermediate School, shows the life cycle of a plastic straw. This background research was used to come up with a solution to address this plastic pollution problem.

Microfiber is another type of plastic pollution that we don’t often think about. Evan M. at Alice Fong Yu Alternative School explored some of the impacts of microfiber on marine ecosystems as well as some potential solutions to this issue.

Hiranya P., Jacob L, and Noah F. decided to address a lighter issue with their engineering designs. No more waiting for your frozen dessert to thaw on the counter for 10 minutes. This group of students from Juan Cabrillo Middle School created a prototype of a heated ice cream scoop.

We know your students have innovative ideas, too! Help your students share their voice next school year with the Engineering for Good youth media challenge. Access the full curriculum and resources here. Aligned to NGSS, ISTE and CCSS anchor standards, this project is perfect for any middle or high school science or STEAM class. All student submissions are published to the showcase, and some may be featured on KQED digital channels and in posts like this one!