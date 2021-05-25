Student Political Cartoons Use Creativity to Unpack the Issues

Talking about the news isn’t always easy. Classrooms across the country are using creativity and humor to start conversations and help students appreciate a variety of viewpoints through KQED’s Political Cartooning With Mark Fiore Youth Media Challenge. From COVID-19 to climate change, students use art and only a few words to communicate volumes about complex issues they care about.

What would your students think of these youth-created political cartoons? Get inspired with these examples from KQED’s Youth Media Showcase and start thinking about what a political cartooning challenge would look like in your classroom. It’s not too late to submit for this year, and this challenge is coming back in the fall!

The Covid War

Kasia K. from Jamesville DeWitt High School in Dewitt, New York, invokes the space race to comment about the worldwide effort to develop COVID-19 vaccines, narrowing her focus to Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and the vaccine developed, in part, by U.S. company Pfizer.