KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
Youth Media Challenges

Women’s History Month: Celebrating Future Leaders

Janelle Kim
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A female student holds a microphone while two other female students stand beside her.
Students from Menlo-Atherton High School report on a story for the KQED Youth Takeover. (Emeline Falepapalangi)

Women’s History Month celebrates and honors the vital role of women in American history. While this month is often spent studying the past, let’s also look toward the future and recognize the intelligence, leadership and creativity of the women of the next generation.

These thought-provoking voices of young women of Generation Z are inspiring, bold, and address the issues affecting their lives and communities. All of the pieces were written and produced for KQED Youth Media Challenges, where students can be civically engaged and practice media making skills.

And Still, We Dance
Students from Notre Dame High School in San Jose, California reflect on the power of dance as a medium for self-expression, connection, personal strength and acceptance.

Burning our Future
A powerful commentary by Asha D. from The Grove School in Redlands, California about the effects of climate change in her community.

https://soundcloud.com/asha-diekmann/burning-our-future

Sponsored

Pay Inequality
Students from Bayview-Hunters Point Center for Arts and Technology (BAYCAT) bring to light the gender pay gap.

Fight for Women’s Rights
Jacqueline H. from Sotomayor Arts and Sciences Magnet in Los Angeles also addresses gender inequality in her commentary for the Let’s Talk About Election 2020 Youth Media Challenge.

Classroom Supports

Join one of our youth media challenges! Challenge your students to develop media literacy through sharing their unique perspectives. Select challenge submissions will be aired on KQED broadcasts and shared with partner PBS and NPR stations around the country.