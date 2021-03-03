Women’s History Month: Celebrating Future Leaders

Women’s History Month celebrates and honors the vital role of women in American history. While this month is often spent studying the past, let’s also look toward the future and recognize the intelligence, leadership and creativity of the women of the next generation.

These thought-provoking voices of young women of Generation Z are inspiring, bold, and address the issues affecting their lives and communities. All of the pieces were written and produced for KQED Youth Media Challenges, where students can be civically engaged and practice media making skills.

And Still, We Dance

Students from Notre Dame High School in San Jose, California reflect on the power of dance as a medium for self-expression, connection, personal strength and acceptance.

Burning our Future

A powerful commentary by Asha D. from The Grove School in Redlands, California about the effects of climate change in her community.

https://soundcloud.com/asha-diekmann/burning-our-future