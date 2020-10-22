Media Literacy Week 2020: Real Issues, Real Learning

#MediaLitWk 2020 runs from October 26-30.

We’ve pulled together a list of relevant and timely resources to engage your students -- and yourself -- in the powerful skills of media making, media literacy and civic engagement.

Empower students through media making for an authentic audience

Teachers can now access the curricular resources for our new KQED Youth Media Challenges! We’ve created five new topics, ranging from Engineering for Good to If Schools Could Dance. Check out these student-created commentaries in the highlight reel from our first challenge Let’s Talk About Election 2020 to get a taste of media literacy and civic engagement in action. All submissions are published on our student media showcase and some are featured on public media station broadcasts.

Inspire your students to start creating with these short tutorials by Myles Bess, host of the award-winning series Above the Noise, that help students learn key tips and tricks for making selfie-style videos and audio commentaries. These are a great alternative to just turning in written work. (And, they may even help you with any instructional videos you’d like to make!)

Engage students by tackling difficult topics through civil discourse

We’ve collected teaching resources relevant to the biggest headlines and social movements of the current moment to help you talk about real issues that matter to young people.

Help students identify misinformation and bias

You can help your students understand how to analyze and evaluate the media landscape they are awash in everyday with this collection on Misinformation, Data Literacy and the Novel Coronavirus and these videos from Above the Noise:

Take your learning to the next level with the KQED Media Academy for Educators

Media literacy and digital citizenship are critical, transferable skills that require development and reinforcement in every subject area. The KQED Media Academy for Educators helps all educators build these skills. Whether you are a classroom teacher, a librarian, an instructional coach, leading an extra-curricular program or any other role where you support young people using media for learning, the Media Academy’s free online courses is for you. And, all courses prepare you to apply for PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification by KQED.

Join us for the Media Literacy Education Town Hall

Register: Oct 29, 2020, 10-11am PDT / 1-2pm EDT

Join KQED and the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) and National Association for Media Literacy Education (NAMLE). This open-access event celebrates Media Literacy Week and delves deep into the vital impact of media literacy in social studies. Recommendations for incorporating media literacy skills will be provided. NCSS members and non-members are encouraged to participate. This special program will be moderated by NCSS Executive Director, Dr. Lawrence Paska, and NAMLE Executive Director, Michelle Ciulla Lipkin