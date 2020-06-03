Understand, Learn and Act: Teaching In the Midst of Mass Protests for Black Lives

In times of crisis, we teachers want to leap into action. We’re not in education to sit on the sidelines. We solve problems, right? But taking time to understand the nature of a crisis is vital if we want our actions to be useful, relevant and welcome.

How do we as educators respond to the senseless murders of black Americans, knowing George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Aubrey are only three names among many? How do we address the systemic nature of racism and police violence? Even the words we use to talk about what’s happening are confusing. What is a ‘riot’? A ‘protest’? A ‘rebellion’?

No one has all the answers. But there are educators, organizations and experts who have confronted these issues for decades, and they all say the same thing: Understand and learn before you act. Some great resources we’ve seen fall into three categories.

Resources for teacher learning and reflection

Teachers Cannot Be Silent: How Educators Are Showing Up for Black Students Following Protests

This EdWeek article explores meaningful ways teachers are connecting with students (Bonus: Ends with a short list of resources and further reading.)

Bryan Stevens: On Teaching America’s Long History of Racial Injustice

An interview with Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevens on how teaching about America’s racial injustices can transform students’ understanding of history and themselves.