The Gun Control Debate: Red Flag Laws

With gun violence making headlines in Wisconsin, Myles turns to PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs reporters in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to share their investigation of Red Flag Gun Laws — a bipartisan and little known part of the gun control debate.

What are Red Flag Gun Laws?

Red Flag Gun Laws, aka Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), are laws that allow family members or police to request that courts temporarily take away a person’s guns if that person is believed to be a danger to themself or others.

How do Red Flag Gun Laws work?

Each state with these laws does them differently, but it’s usually something like this: If a family member or the police think someone might be a danger to themselves or others, they can sign an affidavit explaining why they think that person’s guns should be taken away. The court can then grant a temporary removal of guns (usually for 2 to 45 days depending on the state). This is often done as an ex-parte proceeding and there’s usually a lower standard of evidence to prove if that person is dangerous. The thinking is, you want to remove the threat as quickly as possible to minimize damage. After the guns are removed, there’s another hearing to determine if the guns can be given back or held for longer, usually up to a year. This is when the person whose guns have been taken can defend themselves, and the level of evidence needed to keep the guns away is higher.