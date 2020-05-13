How to Handle Family Drama While Stuck at Home

Family really getting to you? You’re not alone. Even as stay-at-home orders are loosening, you’re probably spending way more time at home than you’d like to be. This can lead to some family tension—especially between teens and parents. Our host Myles Bess talks to some experts about how to keep the peace with your family.
TEACHERS: Get your students in the discussion on KQED Learn, a safe place for middle and high school students to investigate controversial topics and share their voices.
KQED Learn: htts://learn.kqed.org/discussions/69
Why do teens and their parents argue so much?
For the most part, it’s pretty normal developmentally for teens and their parents to argue a bunch. During your teenage years, you’re going through a whole lot of biological and cognitive changes. For example, the pre-frontal cortex, the part of the brain that’s responsible for a lot of executive functions like decision-making and problem-solving, is developing. So teens are more capable of abstract thought and compared to younger kids begin to think independently from their parents-- and a lot of time arguing with their parents is a way of flexing their new cognitive skills.
What are some tips for resolving conflict?