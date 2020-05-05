Youth Takeover 2020: El Cerrito High School

This year’s Youth Takeover looks a little different from previous editions. While school closures and coverage of the pandemic altered our plans to share student work on our airwaves, we're showcasing stories produced by students in our participating classes here, all offering a snapshot of teen life in today's Bay Area.

At age 5, Tashi Burke's parents bought him his first drum set. Ten years later, he is embedded in the Bay Area's rich music scene and has an ear for music wherever he goes.

The screech of the [BART] tracks and the constant clamor inside the cars makes an interesting song and mood if you can put it all in your head.

Saia McFadden loves fashion, but can't always find clothes in her size. Here she reflects on the challenges and successes of plus size shopping, and urges the fashion industry to make more fashionable clothes for all body types.

I started to think to think my body doesn't fit these clothes instead of these clothes don't fit my body.

Like many teens, junior Tobi Mankita has been thinking about his plans after high school. His interest in the construction industry has led him to question if college is the best way to achieve his goals.