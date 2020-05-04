Youth Takeover 2020: Bishop O'Dowd High School

This year’s Youth Takeover looks a little different from previous editions. While school closures and coverage of the pandemic altered our plans to share student work on our airwaves, here we are showcasing stories produced by students in our participating classes, all offering a snapshot of teen life in today's Bay Area.

Sophomore Julia Little has moved several times while growing up in a military household. In this Perspective she shares the difference between what she considers a house and a home.

A house is just an object, a thing that provides shelter and necessities. However, a home is where love and family is found, where great memories are made and traditions are kept. My home is scattered across the entire country.

Cameron Hawkins shared the difficulties of navigating social circles with a mixed racial identity.

“You listen to rock music, you live in the nicest part of Oakland, your parents are lawyers, you hang out with majority white people and you enunciate your words.” I knew that his statement came from stereotypical undertones based on racist ideologies from history. Though he probably didn’t mean to be insensitive, he was and it really hurt.

