Highlights from Youth Takeover 2020

Throughout the school year, students from Bay Area high school classrooms developed story ideas, workshopped their pitches with our producers and editors and ultimately produced audio stories about their lives and the issues they care about.

While this year’s Youth Takeover looks a little different from previous editions - as school closures and coverage of the pandemic foiled our plans to share student work on our airwaves - we received over 100 audio submissions from our participating classrooms!

The result is a collection of audio snapshots reflecting teen life in today's Bay Area.

We heard about teen life outside of the classroom in many submissions. Emma Chiu from Woodside High School brought us a story about a teen jazz trio, while her classmate, Cedrik von Briel, took us bird watching with the California Young Birders Club. El Cerrito High School's Nate Dolan shared this piece about skateboarding at Justin Herman Plaza.

To get his classmates thinking creatively, Issac Craig from Santa Clara High School asked what invention they would take credit for.