Youth Takeover 2020: Woodside High School

Students from Gwen Sidley's Journalism class at Woodside High School.
Chanelle Ignant

This year’s Youth Takeover looks a little different from previous editions. While school closures and coverage of the pandemic altered our plans to share student work on our airwaves, here we are showcasing stories produced by students in our participating classes, all offering a snapshot of teen life in today's Bay Area. 

Reporter Emma Chiu produced a story about a group of student musicians who started playing jazz together in 2018. They formed a rhythm section called Indygo, and regularly play gigs around the Bay Area.

Stephanie Dorsett and Fernando Ramirez asked students and campus staff about their experience leaving their country of origin and immigrating to the United States.

 

Sam Brook explored the ins and outs of modern teen dating, and asked her classmates to weigh in.

Hear more stories from Gwen Sidley's journalism students at Woodside High School