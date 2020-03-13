Partner Resources: Let's Talk About Election 2020

Love our Let's Talk About Election 2020 youth media challenge? Looking for even more civic engagement and media literacy opportunities for your classroom? Continue teaching the election with these resources from our trusted partners.

Common Sense Education supports K–12 schools with everything educators need to empower the next generation of digital citizens.



News and Media Literacy Resource Center: Explore Common Sense Education's curated and vetted list. You'll also find articles on election-specific topics like Are Deepfakes a Threat to Democracy? and Help Students Think Critically About October Surprises.

iCivics provides teachers free resources to engage students in meaningful civics learning.



Election Headquarters: Get all of iCivics' election-related lesson plans, info graphics and student activities here.