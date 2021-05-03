5 Reasons Why KQED Loves Teachers

KQED appreciates teachers every day, but this year especially. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought herculean challenges for educators, who quickly pivoted to distance learning and, more recently, hybrid learning. Throughout this past year we have seen an incredible amount of ingenuity, flexibility and tenacity from teachers as they continue to adapt to new and unprecedented teaching environments.

KQED Education is proud to serve educators across the country. Here are a few of the many reasons why we love teachers.

We love teachers because they are always innovating.

Through creativity and love of learning new skills, teachers continually create new assignments where students can engage more deeply with the content. We love teachers because they teach topics that matter to students.

By using tools that encourage students to discuss and investigate issues meaningful to them, teachers empower students to take charge of their own learning. We love teachers because they encourage their students to solve real-world problems.

The teacher’s involvement in creating student-led Above the Noise episodes have been pivotal in supporting their student’s learning and growth. They are powerful advocates for elevating student voices to report on issues and topics that affect their students. We love teachers because they never stop growing.

Teachers constantly strive to be better at what they do. They push themselves to expand their expertise and gain new skills to help their students thrive in today’s digital age. We love teachers because they elevate youth voice.

Without teachers the annual Youth Takeover of KQED would be impossible. They are our co-producers, our student coordinators and instrumental in elevating youth voice. They go above and beyond their daily jobs to support their students. What would we do without them?

So, thank you, teachers! For everything that you do. You make this world a better place.