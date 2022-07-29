LGBTQ+ Community Hears Painful Echoes of AIDS Crisis in Government Response to Monkeypox

CDC director Rochelle Walensky noted that the children’s cases “are traced back to individuals who come from the men-who-have-sex-with-men community, the gay men’s community.”

The framing she used quickly came under fire from critics who called it irresponsible and potentially dangerous, especially at a time when experts say LGBTQ+ rights are increasingly under attack, and homophobic accusations of gay people “grooming” children have become a staple of right-wing rhetoric.

“It’s really important that we do not use this moment to propagate homophobic or transphobic messaging,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said during a press conference Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, told NPR this week that the government should work to combat homophobic stigma associated with monkeypox by focusing on the virus itself, not the people who are infected with it — and by ensuring “access to testing, to treatment, and to vaccines, as opposed to making it a situation where people are afraid to come forward for those types of things.”

In a press briefing on Friday, California Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón, said officials were actively working with community groups to reduce any stigma around the virus that targets the LGBTQ+ community, which he said “has been singled out and treated unfairly.”

“No single individual or community is to blame for the spread of any virus,” Aragón stressed.

Health experts also say messaging that focuses exclusively on the LGBTQ+ community is actually counterproductive in containing the virus, which is not sexually transmitted, but rather spreads through close physical contact with an infected person, according to the CDC.

“If you hear that, for instance, monkeypox is only a gay man thing, you automatically check out if you're not a gay man,” George Mizrahi Jackson, executive director of AIDS Project East Bay, told KQED. “And that misinformation is problematic. Everyone can get monkeypox. If we're talking about gay men perhaps being the vectors of monkeypox, the reality is the families that they're around are going to be the ones exposed. So we want to make sure that we're being honest about the actual risk that you're putting yourself at.”

A painful history

Health experts caution that the AIDS crisis illustrates the potentially dire consequences of inaccurate messaging. In the early 1980s, it was commonly referred to as “gay-related immune deficiency,” and in 1982, the year the SF AIDS Foundation was founded, a New York Times headline referred to HIV as a “homosexual disorder.”

The disease ultimately took the lives of hundreds of thousands of people of all genders and sexual orientations, as the public’s understanding of the disease lagged well behind the reality of its scope.