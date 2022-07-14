'Misery for Many People': Local Leaders Decry Federal Government’s Slow Distribution of Monkeypox Vaccines

SFDPH released a statement Wednesday acknowledging "there are many gay and bisexual men, transgender people and others in the LGBTQ+ community who need protection from monkeypox, and that vaccine supplies are inadequate."

That announcement prompted an outcry from some local and state officials, who criticized the initial federal response as inadequate and called for government officials to step up production and distribution of the vaccine.

"Failure to control this outbreak will result in intense — and completely unnecessary — misery for many people, particularly gay and bisexual men," state Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, said in a statement. "We need to be very clear where the responsibility lies for this completely avoidable situation: the federal government."

Monkeypox has existed for decades — the first case was detected in 1970 — but multiple outbreaks are currently occurring across the U.S., with more than 1,000 cases reported nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's likely an undercount because testing is still ramping up.

Most of the cases reported in the U.S. have been detected among sexually active gay and bisexual men, but public health experts have made clear that monkeypox is an "equal opportunity disease," meaning that anybody is susceptible to infection.

At a press conference on Wednesday, San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman introduced a resolution asking the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to accelerate the distribution of the vaccine.

"There’s an element of PTSD in the sense that we know there’s a problem, we see the problem, it’s in plain sight, it’s impacting people, he said. "There’s a way to respond. We could be acting effectively to deal with it, and our federal government is not giving us the help that we need."

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health, said his team has asked for 35,000 vaccines.

"We are literally begging our federal partners," he said. "Everyday on the phone, our teams are working with so many different partners to get vaccines into arms."

SFDPH said on Wednesday that San Francisco General Hospital only had 50 remaining doses of the vaccine, forcing it to temporarily close its monkeypox clinic for the rest of the week and turn away hundreds of people who had spent hours waiting in line, amid conflicting information about supplies.

Ulad Skoblia, a Berkeley resident, said he had first tried to get the vaccine in Berkeley, but the line at the clinic was several blocks long. He then travelled to SF General after hearing it had more vaccines available.