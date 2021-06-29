'Aligning Dollars With Values': 5 More States Placed on California's 'No Travel' List for Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws

Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota, West Virginia and Florida were added to the list Monday.

"As of June, there have been more than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in state legislatures across the country, at least 95 of them directly targeting transgender Americans," Bonta said.

Bonta and state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, noted that most of the newly added states are targeted for enacting laws limiting the access of transgender youth to school sports and health care related to their gender identity.

"It's outrageous," Wiener said. "These are children who are just trying to be who they are and live their lives and do what we all want children to do, just to be happy and to grow, and to experience life." Instead, elected officials in these various states are "demonizing and targeting these children," Wiener added.

A state law that took effect in 2017 prohibits a state agency, department, board or commission from requiring any state employees, officers or members to travel to a state that discriminates against same-sex couples or their families or on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. It falls to the attorney general each year to update the list.

Bonta said the law "is about aligning our dollars with our values." The law includes exemptions for some travel to banned states, such as sending first responders to help with natural disasters and health crises.

The 12 states that were already on the list before today are: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.