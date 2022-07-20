KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

Rural Relief

Across the U.S., the cost of gas and groceries is climbing. But one economist says those who live outside the big cities may be feeling more pain. From commuter costs to health care, people in rural areas are spending more and going into debt. How far will they go for relief? see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

Rural Relief

Across the U.S., the cost of gas and groceries is climbing. But one economist says those who live outside the big cities may be feeling more pain. From commuter costs to health care, people in rural areas are spending more and going into debt. How far will they go for relief? see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Shortage of Monkeypox Vaccine Sparks Protest and Fear in Bay Area

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Many Bay Area residents are scrambling and traveling long distances to get a monkeypox vaccine. Public health officials are warning of the serious shortage of vaccines needed to combat the growing outbreaks of monkeypox across the country. Since it was detected in the U.S. in May, the CDC has reported over 1,800 cases of the painful, but very rarely fatal, viral disease. About a quarter of the cases are in California, which expected to receive 15,000 doses of the vaccine this week but logistical, bureaucratic and technical errors on a federal level have slowed the distribution of nearly 7 million doses nationwide. Although anyone can get the disease, U.S. monkeypox cases have disproportionately affected men who have sex with men. LGBTQ activists protested federal offices in San Francisco this week out of concern we’re seeing a repeat of the public health failures of the early days of the HIV epidemic. We’ll discuss concerns about monkeypox and what local public health officials are doing to respond.

Guests:

Anne Rimoin , professor, Center for Global and Immigrant Health, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Susan Philip, director of Director of Population Health Division, San Francisco Department of Public Health

Tyler TerMeer, CEO, San Francisco AIDS Foundation

Fernando Gomez-Benitez , deputy director, Mission Neighborhood Health Center

Sponsored