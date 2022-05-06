LGBTQ+ Advocates Fear Implications of Overturning Roe v. Wade

Such a decision, Biden said, could threaten "a whole range of rights ... and the idea we're letting the states make those decision, localities, this would be a fundamental shift in what we've done." Biden specifically said he was concerned about challenges to contraception and the legality of same-sex marriage.

Gov. Gavin Newsom echoed these fears on Wednesday, at an appearance at a Planned Parenthood office in Los Angeles. Newsom said the Supreme Court was "poised to roll back constitutionally protected rights, and don’t think for a second — don’t think for a second — this is where they stop."

"They are coming after you," said Newsom. "You think for a second same-sex marriage is safe in the United States? If privacy is not constitutionally protected, this opens up a panoply of issues."

How overturning Roe v. Wade could affect LGBTQ+ rights

Why do people fear that the overturning of Roe v. Wade could have knock-on effects for other rights, including same-sex marriage?

NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben explains:

A central idea in Roe is that abortion is an "unenumerated right," meaning the Constitution protects it even if it doesn't explicitly say so. It's also protected by the 14th Amendment, which the Supreme Court has used to protect peoples' right to privacy in other forms. In his draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito argues that when the 14th Amendment was passed back in 1868, American law did not recognize abortion as a fundamental right, and therefore the right to access one is not protected.

So as legal historian Mary Ziegler told NPR, Justice Alito's logic could be carried over to other rights Americans hold.

In 1868, when the 14th Amendment was written, neither same-sex nor interracial couples could legally marry — and birth control was criminalized. So the logic, says Ziegler, is "if that's how we determine where our constitutional rights begin and end, there's no reason that would stop with abortion."

In the draft opinion he authored, Alito wrote that "nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion." But as NPR's Kurtzleben points out, that doesn't mean that the Supreme Court can't change its mind in the future.

LGBTQ+ organizers in California mobilize

The Supreme Court could potentially start questioning the historical validity of other rulings using Alito's logic, said Samuel Garrett-Pate, managing director of external affairs for Equality California, an LGBTQ+ civil rights group.