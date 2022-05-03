California Will 'Fight Like Hell' to Protect Abortion Rights If Roe V. Wade Overturned, Newsom Says

“California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell.”

That was Gov. Gavin Newsom’s initial response to Politico’s explosive Monday-night publication of a draft U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion that suggests justices are poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that guaranteed the federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Hours later, Newsom and the Democratic leaders of the state Legislature announced plans to introduce an amendment “to enshrine the right to choose in our state constitution so that there is no doubt as to the right to abortion in this state.” For the amendment to be incorporated into the constitution, it would need to be passed by two-thirds of lawmakers in both the Assembly and Senate and approved by voters.

“California will not stand idly by as women across America are stripped of their rights, and the progress so many have fought for gets erased,” said Newsom and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) in a statement. “We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution. Women will remain protected here.”

Politico acknowledged the draft opinion has many caveats: It represents only the opinion of Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the draft for the majority. It’s far from final — the draft was written in February, and the court isn’t expected to issue a final ruling until June or July. And vote breakdowns can change: Although four other Republican-appointed justices reportedly voted to back Alito in private conferences while three Democratic-appointed justices are working on dissents and Chief Justice John Roberts remains undecided, that lineup could shift in the final opinion.