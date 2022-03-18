Nation's Trans Kids Would Be Offered 'Place of Refuge' in California With New Bill

Last week, a Texas judge temporarily blocked a directive from Gov. Greg Abbott calling for child abuse investigations of parents who seek gender-affirming medical care for their transgender children. But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton plans to appeal.

"Parents should not live in fear of being hunted down by the Texas government for loving and supporting their child," said Equality California’s Executive Director Tony Hoang. "As a native Texan, I’m ashamed of Gov. Abbott’s hateful attacks against trans kids and their families. But as a Californian, I’m so proud of our state for serving as a beacon of hope and a place of refuge for those children and their parents."

During Thursday's press briefing, Lauren Pulido, co-executive director of the Gender Health Center, described seeing the positive effects of gender-affirming care on his clients.

He said as a trans man speaking on the one-year anniversary of top surgery, he knows how harmful it can be to feel trapped in one's body.

"Begging to be free to be the person I was all along," he said. "As an adult, I know first-hand how life-changing this experience can be... Our trans siblings in Texas deserve that freedom, and we as leaders in California and in the LGBT community have an obligation to use our privilege and platforms to help them."

Lisa Matsubara with Planned Parenthood said California should always be a safe haven for people to receive the medical care they need and deserve.

"And that includes abortion and gender-affirming care," she said. "It's really important to remember that we don't live in a vacuum and what happens in other states does impact us in California."

This story includes reporting from KQED's Holly McDede, Spencer Whitney and The Associated Press.