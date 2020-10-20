KQED en Español 📬 'Tu voto es mi voz'

Nota del editor: Está leyendo el archivo de nuestro boletín bilingüe del 15 de octubre de 2020. Suscribáse al boletín semanal de KQED en Español en este enlace.

Qué onda banda,

Exactamente en una semana, cumpliré 22 años de edad. Y aún así nunca he votado. Esto no se debe a mi propia voluntad, sino a una serie de circunstancias. Llegué a Estados Unidos a los 6 años y desde entonces comencé un proceso largo y complicado para clarificar mi estatus migratorio en este país. Por fin podré iniciar el proceso para solicitar la ciudadanía tan solo unos días después del día de elecciones, 3 de noviembre.

A la misma vez, he intentado varias veces votar en las elecciones de mi natal México desde que cumplí los 18 años. Para las elecciones nacionales del 2018, solicité a tiempo una boleta para votar desde el exterior. Pero la boleta nunca llegó. Cuestioné a las autoridades electorales de lo que había pasado, y sólo me respondieron que la boleta había "desaparecido". Pero la vida dio unas cuantas vueltas y terminé trabajando en la Ciudad de México durante ese mismo período electoral. Intenté votar de nuevo, esta vez en persona. Sin embargo, resultó curiosamente (¡para decirlo de una manera!) que se habían acabado las boletas en cada mesa electoral a la que fui.

El destino es muy travieso, y a veces juega trucos. Pero algunas veces, uno mismo lo puede rebasar. No podré votar en estas elecciones, pero tuve el privilegio de ser parte del equipo que creó la primera guía electoral de KQED disponible en español, la cual contiene información muy detallada de cada propuesta a nivel estatal y local en California. Está disponible aquí, y claro también hay una versión en inglés. Si uno puede votar, no tiene precio estar bien informado. Por eso, KQED en Español está aquí para resolver cualquier duda que aún tenga sobre la elección. Y si no puede votar todavía, lea esta guía para mantenerse actualizado de las medidas que lo pueden impactar a usted, ya que California también nos pertenece a nosotros.

Si usted puede votar, sostenga su boleta firmemente, con orgullo y sentimiento. Cuando tome sus decisiones, siéntase seguro ya que no sólo estará bien informado, pero además, cuenta con el apoyo de cada uno de nosotros que no podemos votar. Se lo digo como alguien que se muere de ganas por votar por primera vez. Quizás ya haya escuchado el lema "Tu voto es mi voz". Para mí, y para muchos otros, no sólo es un decir, sino un deseo, un anhelo, una experiencia en carne propia marcada por cada día.

Entonces, Infórmese. Vote.

What’s up y'all,

In exactly one week, I’ll be turning 22. And yet, I’ve never once voted. Not because of my own choice, but rather due to a series of circumstances. I came to the United States when I was 6, and since then, I've been involved in a long and complicated process to clarify my immigration status. Only a few days after Election Day on November 3, will I be able to finally apply to become a U.S. citizen.

On the other side of things, I've tried several times to vote in the elections of my native Mexico since turning 18. For the 2018 national elections, I requested a ballot ahead of time to vote from abroad. But the ballot never arrived. When I asked the elections office what happened, the answer I got was that the ballot had just "disappeared". But life takes many turns, and I ended up working in Mexico City at the same time the elections were taking place. I once again tried to vote, this time in person. However, somewhat curiously (one way to describe this!), every polling station I went to had just run out of ballots as soon as I got there.

Destiny is wild and can be quite messy at times. But sometimes, we can outsmart it. I won't be able to vote in these elections, but I have the privilege to be part of the team that created the first voter guide by KQED entirely available in Spanish, which contains detailed information on every single state and local measure in California. It's available here, and of course there’s also an English version. If you can vote, being well-informed is priceless. That's why KQED is here to answer any questions you may still have about voting. And if you can't vote, still take some time to read the guide to stay updated with each measure that could impact you, as we are all part of California.

If you can vote, hold on firmly to your ballot, with pride and determination. When you make your choices, rest assured that you’re not only well-informed, but you can count on the support of each one of us that cannot vote. And I say this as someone who for now can only vote in his dreams. Maybe you’ve heard of the phrase "Your vote is my voice". For me, and for so many others, it's not just a saying — but a wish, a hope, an experience marked by every single day.

Get informed. Know your ballot. Vote.

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

Él | He | Ele

Productor digital de KQED en Español

