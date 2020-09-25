What's Different About Voting in California This Year?

Why? It's because people who opt to vote-by-mail always have to bring their ballot with them if they decide to vote in person, as proof they didn't already mail it and aren't therefore voting twice. It's just that this year, all registered voters in California are getting sent a ballot in the mail — i.e becoming mail-in voters by default, even without requesting it.

So what happens if you arrive at the polls without your ballot, because you forgot it? Or perhaps you're a student who doesn't live full-time at the address at which you're registered to vote, where the ballot was sent? Unhoused people or those who have no fixed address might also be affected by not being able to bring a ballot to the polls.

The good news: Without a ballot you can still vote in person, but you may be required to vote provisionally. A provisional vote is a vote that's subject to extra checks (i.e., that you're actually registered to vote in California, or that you didn't already complete and mail your ballot.) This extra layer of confirmation takes time, and therefore means your vote might not be counted on Election Day itself — although it'll eventually be counted.

If you didn't bring a ballot because you didn't actually register to vote, you can register via what's called Same Day Voter Registration (also known as Conditional Voter Registration.) If you're doing this on Election Day itself, you can register and vote at the same time at your polling place — find it here.

If you're unhoused or have no fixed address, you can still register to vote by providing a description of the place where you spend most of your time if you don't have a street address, including cross streets. You can do this via online application — deadline October 19 — or on the paper voter registration application you can pick up at any Department of Motor Vehicles field office, or many post offices, public libraries, government offices or your county elections office by request. You can also do it on the day you vote in person, with Same Day Voter Registration.

If you have been displaced from your home by a wildfire and won't be able to access your ballot, you can fill out a one-time Vote-by-Mail Ballot Application and list a new mailing address where you'd like to receive your ballot for the November 2020 election.

Your ballot is being given more time to get there

We know folks have voiced concerns about how changes at the U.S. Postal Service might impact the delivery of completed mail-in ballots.

In California, your ballot must be postmarked on Election Day at the latest, but the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received has been extended to Nov. 20 — from Nov. 6 — to allow your ballot extra time to reach your county elections office. You'll also be able to drop off your completed ballot by hand at any drop box, polling location or county elections office.