Immigrant Workers Power Napa Valley's Economy – But Fires and COVID Are Destroying Jobs

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many local families have struggled financially as shelter-in-place measures hampered tourism, restaurants and wine businesses, said Jenny Ocón, executive director for UpValley Family Centers.

“It’s just devastating for the community. It’s been one thing after another,” she said. “And in particular, the immigrant community is pretty hard-hit because often certain members are not eligible for federal benefits.”

Undocumented immigrants are ineligible for unemployment insurance, coronavirus aid or other government benefits – even when they pay taxes. And more than half of California’s farmworkers are undocumented, according to estimates by the U.S. Department of Labor.

UpValley and other non-profits in the Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) network have channeled more than $150,000 in private donations to provide evacuees with emergency gift cards for gas, groceries and other basic needs, said Ocón.

But she foresees more long-term help will be needed, including rental assistance for vulnerable residents.

Before the Glass Fire destroyed more than 300 homes in Napa County, some low-income families were already struggling to afford rent. This new loss of housing stock could make it even more difficult for them to continue living in the area, said Ocón.

“I do think it will displace some families,” she said. “Housing is already really expensive here.”

The median rent in the city of Napa is more than $2,400 a month, according to city officials.

The displacement of workers could spell trouble for restaurants, hotels, wineries and vineyards that rely on low-wage immigrant workers to be competitive, said Sonoma State University economics professor Robert Eyler.

“Once they want to hire workers back in earnest, they might find a labor market that doesn't have as much supply as they used to,” he said.