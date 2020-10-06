KQED is a proud member of
How to Find Your Early Voting Site or Ballot Drop-Off Location
News

Carly SevernGuy Marzorati
A voter receives an "I Voted" sticker at a new outdoor voting center near Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco on Oct. 5, 2020, the first day of early voting. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Wondering where to vote early in person this election? Or where to drop off your completed mail-in ballot in the Bay Area? Read on.

Skip straight to: how to find your early voting site or ballot drop-off location

Dropping Off Your Mail-In Ballot

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every registered voter in California will be receiving a mail-in ballot without requesting it, in an attempt to avoid crowding at the polls.

You can of course mail your completed ballot via the United States Postal Service at any collection box — the envelope doesn't require a stamp, and it'll be counted as long as it's postmarked by Election Day. But you may also choose to submit it by hand before Election Day at a drop box specifically for vote-by-mail ballots. Find yours here.

This year, you can also sign up to track your ballot's progress, and be reassured that it's on its way.

When Is Early Voting Available in the Bay Area?

Now! As of October 5, in-person voting is already available at every county registrar's office in the Bay Area. More early voting locations will open across the Bay Area starting October 31 (or October 30 in Contra Costa County). Find where to vote early in your county here.

The deadline to register to vote online is October 19. If you miss that deadline, you can register afterwards at one of these early voting locations via what's called Same Day Voter Registration (also known as Conditional Voter Registration.) You can then fill out and submit your ballot there and then.

In addition to voter registration, many voting locations also offer replacement ballots, accessible voting machines and language assistance for voters.

How to find your early voting site or ballot drop-off location in California:

  • Visit the State of California lookup tool
  • Enter your county — adding your city or zip code will give more localized results, but it's optional
  • Check the "Early Voting" and/or "Drop Off Location" boxes
  • Hit "Search" to see all of the early voting and drop off locations in that specified area

What's Different About In-Person Voting for Your County This Year?

Under a new state law, California counties now have greater flexibility for how they plan to offer in-person voting this election. Here’s how Bay Area counties are planning to hold the vote.

Alameda: Alameda County is opening 100 voting locations, down from the 800 polling places opened in 2018. But the county is offering early voting at all locations starting October 31, and early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters’ Office. And any voter in the county can vote at any voting location — there will be no assigned polling places.

Contra Costa: Contra Costa County is operating its polling places as usual this year, with each voter assigned to a polling place. Early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters' Office, and will be available at more than a dozen locations starting October 30.

Marin: Marin County is opening fewer polling places than in years past. Early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters' Office and all polling places will be open for early voting starting October 31. Each voter will still be assigned a specific polling place.

Napa: Napa County operates under the Voters Choice Act. That means they will continue to allow any voter in the county to vote at any voting location. Early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters’ Office, and all locations will open for early voting on October 31st.

San Francisco: San Francisco is operating its polling places as usual this year, with each voter assigned to a polling place. Early voting is available now outside of Bill Graham Civic Auditorium throughout October.

San Mateo: San Mateo County operates under the Voters Choice Act. That means they will continue to allow any voter in the county to vote at any voting location. Early voting is available now at the Elections Division office, the County Clerk’s office, and the South San Francisco Main Library. All locations will open for early voting on October 31st.

Santa Clara: Santa Clara County operates under the Voters Choice Act. That means they will continue to allow any voter in the county to vote at any voting location. Early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters’ Office, and all locations will open for early voting starting October 31.

Solano: Solano County is operating its polling places as usual this year, with each voter assigned to a polling place. Early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters’ Office.

Sonoma: Sonoma County is opening fewer voting locations than in years past. Early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters’ Office, and all locations will open for early voting on October 31st. Any voter in the county can vote at any voting location — there will be no assigned polling places.

