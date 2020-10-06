How to find your early voting site or ballot drop-off location in California:

Visit the State of California lookup tool

Enter your county — adding your city or zip code will give more localized results, but it's optional

Check the "Early Voting" and/or "Drop Off Location" boxes

Hit "Search" to see all of the early voting and drop off locations in that specified area

What's Different About In-Person Voting for Your County This Year?

Under a new state law, California counties now have greater flexibility for how they plan to offer in-person voting this election. Here’s how Bay Area counties are planning to hold the vote.

Alameda: Alameda County is opening 100 voting locations, down from the 800 polling places opened in 2018. But the county is offering early voting at all locations starting October 31, and early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters’ Office. And any voter in the county can vote at any voting location — there will be no assigned polling places.

Contra Costa: Contra Costa County is operating its polling places as usual this year, with each voter assigned to a polling place. Early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters' Office, and will be available at more than a dozen locations starting October 30.

Marin: Marin County is opening fewer polling places than in years past. Early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters' Office and all polling places will be open for early voting starting October 31. Each voter will still be assigned a specific polling place.

Napa: Napa County operates under the Voters Choice Act. That means they will continue to allow any voter in the county to vote at any voting location. Early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters’ Office, and all locations will open for early voting on October 31st.

San Francisco: San Francisco is operating its polling places as usual this year, with each voter assigned to a polling place. Early voting is available now outside of Bill Graham Civic Auditorium throughout October.

San Mateo: San Mateo County operates under the Voters Choice Act. That means they will continue to allow any voter in the county to vote at any voting location. Early voting is available now at the Elections Division office, the County Clerk’s office, and the South San Francisco Main Library. All locations will open for early voting on October 31st.

Santa Clara: Santa Clara County operates under the Voters Choice Act. That means they will continue to allow any voter in the county to vote at any voting location. Early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters’ Office, and all locations will open for early voting starting October 31.

Solano: Solano County is operating its polling places as usual this year, with each voter assigned to a polling place. Early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters’ Office.

Sonoma: Sonoma County is opening fewer voting locations than in years past. Early voting is now available at the Registrar of Voters’ Office, and all locations will open for early voting on October 31st. Any voter in the county can vote at any voting location — there will be no assigned polling places.

What Else Do You Want to Know About Voting This Year?