Where's My Ballot? Track Your Mail-In Vote With New Tool

Voters who sign up for the 'Where's My Ballot?' system (below) can receive automated notifications via email, text or phone when their county elections offices have mailed out their ballots — and when completed ballots have been received and processed.

Alerts will also be sent to voters whose returned ballots have any issues that could prevent them from being processed.

“Signing up for ‘Where’s My Ballot?’ is one of the best steps voters can take to prepare for the General Election,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement. “With every active, registered voter receiving a vote-by-mail ballot this fall, ballot tracking will be a critical part of our election planning as we continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.”

How 'Where's My Ballot?' Works

First introduced ahead of the state primary in March, the tool was only initially available to voters in the 25 counties that had opted to participate. It has since been expanded to all 58 counties under AB 860, a statewide measure passed in June requiring local elections officials to mail ballots to every registered voter and adopt a ballot tracking system.

Want to sign up? Do it below

The tool is developed by BallotTrax, a Denver-based software company contracted by the Secretary of State's office. It tracks the status of each ballot based on a unique barcode, officials say, emphasizing that a person's actual vote is completely confidential.