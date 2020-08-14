Election 2020: From Mail-In Voting to Crucial Dates, Here's What to Know Early

If you see information online about the deadline to request a mail-in ballot (Oct. 27), don't worry. That deadline is for requesting a new mail-in ballot — say, if you've made an error filling out the one you were already sent.

We know folks are already voicing concerns about how changes at the U.S. Postal Service might impact the delivery of completed mail-in ballots. In California, your ballot must be mailed and postmarked on Election Day at the latest, but the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received has been extended to Nov. 20 (from Nov. 6) — to allow your ballot extra time to reach your county elections office. You'll also be able to drop off your completed ballot by hand at any drop box, polling location or county elections office.

If you still want to vote in person, the voting experience and your polling place may be very different because of the pandemic. Counties have been advised to prepare for lines that maintain social distancing and to have face coverings on hand for voters who don't have one. Poll workers will also be provided with the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to reduce their own risk. Some polling places may also be consolidated. More information should be coming as November draws closer.

When should I register to vote?

Your official deadline to register online to vote is Monday, Oct. 19. Why not do it ASAP?

If you want to mail in your voter registration, your request must be postmarked by the same date as the online registration deadline: Monday, Oct. 19.

Remember, if you've changed your name, or the political party choice you previously registered to vote with, you'll need to re-register.

Not sure if you're already registered to vote or can't remember what party preference you already have? Check all that here.

I plan to vote by mail. What specific dates do I need to know?

Remember, registered voters will be receiving a mail-in ballot without requesting it this year (so we'll say it again: check that your address is correct here.)

As for using it, you can postmark your mail-in ballot on Election Day itself, as long as it's ultimately received by Nov. 20. If you've seen stuff online saying you need to make sure your ballot is received by Election Day (and therefore that your "vote-by-mail Election Day is actually in October), that does not apply in California.

That said, the official advice from the California Secretary of State's office is: don't wait. They're encouraging voters to see Tuesday, Nov. 3 as their last day to vote, rather than the day they should vote.

When are the party conventions?

The Democratic National Convention is Monday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 20.

The Republican National Convention is Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27.

When are the debates?

The first presidential debate is Tuesday, Sept. 29. The second is Thursday, Oct. 15. The third and final presidential debate is Thursday, Oct. 22.

The vice-presidential debate is Wednesday, Oct. 7.

How do I stay on top of all these dates and deadlines?

Glad you asked! We've got several easy ways to help you stay informed: