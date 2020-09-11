It Was Already Hard, Then it Got Worse: Resources for Coping Right Now

It's been a week. A month. A year.

Even before wildfires devastated large parts of our state, we were dealing with a lot. Most notably, a pandemic that continues to kill and sicken thousands nationwide, and that's turned our lives upside down.

And now? We get blistering heat, followed by terrifyingly dark, smoky skies and dangerously unhealthy air that's stopping us all from being in the one place that reduces our risk of transmitting COVID-19: Outside.

If you're feeling the strain right now, you're not alone. So we've compiled a list of our most useful, expert-verified resources and advice posts, for you to use and potentially share with your community.

Don't find what you're looking for? Tell us what we can do to support you right now.

As KQED's Nastia Voynovskaya writes in this guide, "As if being human in a world rife with systemic racism, patriarchy, homophobia, transphobia, ableism, environmental destruction and labor exploitation wasn’t already hard enough, the global pandemic and attendant economic crisis are making things that much more difficult for everyone, especially the most vulnerable among us."

If you're seeking professional support, or need extra assistance right now, consult the list of affordable and culturally competent therapy services and directories, as well as crisis hotlines. This guide focuses on low-cost and sliding scale practices, and how to find a therapist of color.

For further reading/listening: "You’re OK, I’m Not: Black Men and Therapy" from podcast Truth Be Told.

We consulted experts on anxiety and stress management for these concrete tips on how to cope when it feels like you can't take any more of what 2020 has to throw at you. Everyone's situation and personal stressors are different, of course. But hopefully these ideas can provide at least some ways of working with your experiences and emotions, including:

Why it's actively harmful to "put on a brave face"

Why you should learn to talk to yourself in the same voice you talk to friends with

How to channel positivity in a way that doesn't feel fake

Further reading/listening: "Holding on to Joy" from podcast Truth Be Told.