Managing Anxiety in the Age of Everything

If this description is reminding you of your own feelings right now, you're not alone.

And it's not just the number of things that are happening right now, Foose says, but the fact that they're taking place on a global scale and just don't seem like they'll stop any time soon.

When we compare current events to previous traumatic historical periods, with the benefit of hindsight we can see both how those events started and when they ended. But we can't foresee the end of our own traumatic experiences right now.

It's something she calls "trauma limbo." That, collectively, "we're going through a lot of unresolved, unfinished, un-closed traumatic experiences," and have no way of knowing what we — and the world — will look like on the other side.

You're going to need to approach your problems in a new way

Another thing that makes all of this seem so much bigger: the fact that the pandemic means we can't manage these stresses in the usual ways.

We normally cope with stress in three basic ways, says Tracy Foose: connection to other human beings, physical activity and what she calls "meaningful, purposeful, intentional activity" — the sort of "solvable problems that we look for in our life."

But right now, you can't see your friends like you usually would, because of the risk of COVID-19. You can't go outside to exercise exactly as before, because of the pandemic and wildfire smoke. And the kinds of problems you're faced with are huge, and just aren't solvable in the ways you'd normally recognize.

So what do you do about that? First off, accept the truth that you "really do need these three things for wellness," Foose advises, and then get into the idea of "some pursuit of adaptation." How are you going to get physical activity? How will you find social connection? And how might you take a situation that "feels so out of control and uncertain" and break it up into a kind of solvable problem that you can, in Foose's words, "chew on every day"?

Breaking down the issues at hand into manageable parts and attacking them from new angles — while recognizing that you've never really had to do it like this before, without your usual coping methods — is "the inevitable path to wellness, even during all of this uncertainty," she says.

Stop judging yourself and expecting perfection ...

The East Bay Meditation Center's Spring Washam advises that self-compassion is "an ingredient that you could really cultivate right now."

We're all "kind of hanging on," she reminds us. So acknowledging that you'll have good days and bad days amid it all — "that you're going to experience these highs and lows" — is surprisingly crucial, so you're not blindsided when the bad days hit.