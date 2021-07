The new law enforcement bulletin and guidance for prosecutors aim to help officials properly identify and investigate hate crimes and help ensure fair and uniform application of hate crime laws. In addition, the bulletin will help identify alternative forms of sentencing as well as restorative justice approaches to hate crime prosecutions, and aims to increase the success of prosecuting hate crimes by ensuring more immediate and consistent contact with victims and affected communities.

Bonta’s office also released updated brochures and factsheets in 25 languages to help victims and members of the public identify and report hate crimes.

According to the brochure, victims of a hate crime should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately, write down the exact words that were said and get the names and addresses of other victims and witnesses.

The brochures also direct victims to places where they can seek help, such as the California Attorney General’s Office Victims’ Service Unit and Community Relations Services within the U.S. Department of Justice.

Under the California Victims’ Bill of Rights, victims of hate crimes can apply for money to cover property losses, medical expenses and lost wages and receive court ordered protection.