How To Cope in a Time of Cumulative Stress and Anxiety
Forum

How To Cope in a Time of Cumulative Stress and Anxiety

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Photo: Getty Image)

A wide swath of stressors -- the coronavirus pandemic, economic recession, wildfires, upcoming election, remote learning, and racism, to name a few -- are putting a major strain on people’s mental health. Any one of those situations can be enough to trigger depression, anxiety and stress, let alone dealing with several at once. The cumulative toll is impacting the mental, physical, and emotional state of millions of Californians. In this hour, we talk with experts about how to cope with the current surge of troubles many are experiencing. 

Guests:

Tracy Foose, psychiatrist with a focus on anxiety disorders and associate clinical professor of psychiatry, University of California San Francisco School of Medicine

