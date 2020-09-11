KQED is a proud member of
Not Everyone Can Escape the Smoke Inside. Here's How to Support Them
News

Audrey Garces
A view of the San Francisco skyline from Dolores Park in San Francisco on Sep. 9, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Many Bay Area residents have taken refuge inside their homes as the state faces wildfires, heat and poor air quality, but these overlapping crises are not as easy to shelter from for vulnerable communities that have already been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic for months.

Indoor spaces that typically provide clean, cool air for those who need it during fire season or heat waves, such as libraries, malls or community centers, are limited due to the pandemic. And for those who are unhoused or whose jobs require them to continue working outside, the hazardous air quality and heat are inescapable.

If you're interested in helping vulnerable communities but are unsure where to start, that's OK — the opportunities are plentiful. Take it from Quinn Jasmine Redwoods, a transgender disabled plural activist, who says they were also unsure how to help until they founded Mask Oakland, a volunteer network that distributes masks to those who need it.

In 2017, Redwoods saw Bay Area people living outside without masks, unprotected from the smoky air caused by wildfires. On their way to buy a mask for their friend, they thought, "Why doesn't everyone have masks?"

From there, they bought $300 worth of masks at a hardware store to distribute. It's now Mask Oakland's fourth fire season, and the group has helped distribute more than 140,000 masks over the years, including to healthcare workers early in the pandemic.

"Once you start peeling back the veil, the amount of need will shock a lot of folks," Redwoods said.

Redwoods says the need for masks is especially urgent this fire season, as the pandemic has also increased the need for donations and volunteers

"We encourage our volunteers to step forward, experience the energy and healing that can come from being actively engaged, but also recognize that we have to be in a rhythm of taking time and care and recovery," Redwoods said. "Abundance comes from collective power, and that's the solution to so many of these issues."

With this in mind, here are some ways you can help those in the Bay Area who need it:

Serve the Community You Live In

If you want to help people right now, your own community is a good place to start. Check in on your neighbors and ask if they’re in need of any assistance or supplies, whether it be virtually — such as on Next Door or calling them — or outside from a safe distance.

For those in your community who are unhoused, Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, recommends giving them donations directly by asking what they need or passing out pre-made packs with essential items like masks, hand sanitizer, food and water.

“It's just the basic things that people need to survive, they don't have access to during a pandemic, and it's exasperated by the fires and the heat,” said Friedenbach. “And so it's a bad situation for folks out there.”

Friedenbach said people making donations should also take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask and gloves, sanitizing donations beforehand and keeping at least a 6 feet distance when handing off items.

Call Your Lawmakers

If you want your elected officials to do more for the needs of those in your community, you can contact your mayor, county supervisors or city department heads directly to make your voice heard, said Friedenbach.

One top concern for many advocates is the need for more shelter and permanent housing in the Bay Area.

“We have, in the middle of this pandemic thousands of people who are outdoors without access to water, bathrooms, showers," Friedenbach said. "These are really bad conditions that wouldn’t be acceptable in any war torn refugee situation, let alone here in a rich city like San Francisco.”

The state's housing crisis also affects those who are housed but have been financially hit by the pandemic, including those who have to stay home to care for family members or who aren't working because of health concerns or unsafe working conditions.

Hernan Hernandez, executive director of the California Farmworker Foundation, said the number one need farmworkers have right now is rent relief — especially for those who are undocumented and weren't able to receive a federal coronavirus stimulus check.

Many farmworkers are months behind on rent or on the brink of losing their homes, Hernandez said.

"We have a farmworker relief fund. We've been helping farmworkers, but we still are not even making a dent in the housing crisis," said Hernandez.

Here is where you can find contact information for your local elected officials.

Donate to an Organization

Here's a list of Bay Area organizations doing on-the-ground work:

  • Mask Oakland began as a grassroots initiative in 2017 to help vulnerable communities, like those who are disabled and unhoused.
  • People’s Breakfast Oakland is providing hygiene packs and other resources for Black people experiencing homelessness in Oakland.
  • The Homeless Youth Alliance does outreach for young unhoused people in San Francisco.
  • The East Oakland Collective provides food and supplies for unhoused communities and other vulnerable populations.
  • The Village in Oakland provides supplies and support for local encampments.
  • The Disability Justice Culture Club is managing a mutual aid network serving the Bay Area's East Bay.
  • Community Ready Corps provides a variety of community support from food drives to neighborhood safety services in Oakland.
  • PureAirOak is collecting funds to buy air purifiers for Oakland residents.
  • California Farmworker Foundation created a rent relief fund for farmworkers and collects data from communities to determine what services they need.
  • Direct Action for Farmworkers is a volunteer-run collective that provides aid for undocumented and mixed-status farmworkers.
  • Corazón Healdsburg provides disaster relief to vulnerable families in Northern Sonoma County.
  • PODER organizes with Latino immigrant families and youth to provide mutual aid for those who need it.

And check out this list of homeless organizations around the Bay Area compiled by The San Francisco Chronicle.

How to Protect Yourself From Wildfire Smoke if You Can't Stay Inside

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the best way to reduce your risk of being affected by wildfire smoke is to seek shelter if possible. But if you must be outside, try to limit your physical activity and wear a mask if it's possible and safe to do so.

Remember: Although cloth masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, they won’t protect you against the harmful particles in smoke that can be dangerous for your health. An N95 mask is the best way to protect yourself against wildfire smoke, but they may be in short supply due to the pandemic. Here's more information on how to protect yourself from toxic wildfire smoke.