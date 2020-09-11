Not Everyone Can Escape the Smoke Inside. Here's How to Support Them

Many Bay Area residents have taken refuge inside their homes as the state faces wildfires, heat and poor air quality, but these overlapping crises are not as easy to shelter from for vulnerable communities that have already been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic for months.

Indoor spaces that typically provide clean, cool air for those who need it during fire season or heat waves, such as libraries, malls or community centers, are limited due to the pandemic. And for those who are unhoused or whose jobs require them to continue working outside, the hazardous air quality and heat are inescapable.

If you're interested in helping vulnerable communities but are unsure where to start, that's OK — the opportunities are plentiful. Take it from Quinn Jasmine Redwoods, a transgender disabled plural activist, who says they were also unsure how to help until they founded Mask Oakland, a volunteer network that distributes masks to those who need it.

In 2017, Redwoods saw Bay Area people living outside without masks, unprotected from the smoky air caused by wildfires. On their way to buy a mask for their friend, they thought, "Why doesn't everyone have masks?"

From there, they bought $300 worth of masks at a hardware store to distribute. It's now Mask Oakland's fourth fire season, and the group has helped distribute more than 140,000 masks over the years, including to healthcare workers early in the pandemic.