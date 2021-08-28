Despite Containment Gains, Caldor Fire Continues March Toward Tahoe Basin

Find the latest on evacuation orders and warnings here, and via Cal Fire AEU on Twitter.

Firefighters on Friday reported incremental progress containing sections of a massive blaze that's raged across a vast expanse of steep, mountainous terrain southwest of Lake Tahoe and destroyed more than 400 homes since igniting on Aug. 14, even as the fire continued to advance northeast toward the much more populated Tahoe basin.

As of Friday morning, much of the southwestern and western flanks of the sprawling Caldor Fire, along with its southern perimeter, had been largely contained, with no major growth reported, Cal Fire said.

"We're building dozer line and hand line — extremely hard treacherous work that firefighters are doing," said Cal Fire section chief Tim Ernst of the southeastern flank of the fire, which he said has not seen significant growth. "I expect by tomorrow you will see this entire bottom perimeter completely contained, which means we do not anticipate any further fire movement of the fire to the south."

But the northeastern section of the fire where it has met and crossed Highway 50 has been "an extremely active area, especially in the last day," Ernst said Friday morning. Extreme, erratic fire behavior has "completely torched" much of the area along Highway 50 between Kyburz and Strawberry, Ernst said, hurling fallen trees and other debris onto the roadway.

"So this road is extremely treacherous right now," Ernst added, while noting that firefighters have so far been able to protect all the structures in the area.