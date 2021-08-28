KQED is a proud member of
Despite Containment Gains, Caldor Fire Continues March Toward Tahoe Basin

Matthew Green
Winds and extremely dry conditions on Friday fueled the spread of the Caldor Fire to the northeast, with flames continuing to move closer to the mountains ringing the Lake Tahoe basin. Flying embers caused spot fires to continue igniting as the fire moved north and east along the Highway 50 corridor near Twin Bridges. (Courtesy Cal Fire via Twitter)

Find the latest on evacuation orders and warnings here, and via Cal Fire AEU on Twitter.

Firefighters on Friday reported incremental progress containing sections of a massive blaze that's raged across a vast expanse of steep, mountainous terrain southwest of Lake Tahoe and destroyed more than 400 homes since igniting on Aug. 14, even as the fire continued to advance northeast toward the much more populated Tahoe basin.

As of Friday morning, much of the southwestern and western flanks of the sprawling Caldor Fire, along with its southern perimeter, had been largely contained, with no major growth reported, Cal Fire said.

"We're building dozer line and hand line — extremely hard treacherous work that firefighters are doing," said Cal Fire section chief Tim Ernst of the southeastern flank of the fire, which he said has not seen significant growth. "I expect by tomorrow you will see this entire bottom perimeter completely contained, which means we do not anticipate any further fire movement of the fire to the south."

But the northeastern section of the fire where it has met and crossed Highway 50 has been "an extremely active area, especially in the last day," Ernst said Friday morning. Extreme, erratic fire behavior has "completely torched" much of the area along Highway 50 between Kyburz and Strawberry, Ernst said, hurling fallen trees and other debris onto the roadway.

"So this road is extremely treacherous right now," Ernst added, while noting that firefighters have so far been able to protect all the structures in the area.

Highway 50 remains closed indefinitely all the way from Pollock Pines east over Echo Summit to Meyers.

Ernst said the area of the fire burning to the north of Highway 50, near the town of Strawberry — now among crews' top firefighting priorities — has also remained a major challenge, where limited access and unfavorable weather conditions hinder firefighters' efforts to build strong containment lines.

"This is one of our more challenging areas of the fire, continually pushed by that wind that comes out of the southwest," he said.

Winds and temperatures were expected to pick up in coming days, as humidity levels drop, adding to the already steep challenges crews face as they battle the blaze in rugged terrain.

"That’s what’s closing the window of opportunity we’ve had to make progress and really get hold of the fire,” said Daniel Berlant, Cal Fire's assistant deputy director.

The first evacuation warnings within the Tahoe basin, issued Thursday, remain in effect for an area southwest of Myers, from the intersection of highways 50 and 89 west to Echo Summit and south to the Amador/ El Dorado County line.

Explore a map of current Caldor Fire activity:


Since the Caldor Fire first erupted nearly two weeks ago, torching much of the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Grizzly Flats, the blaze has devoured nearly 144,000 acres, and as of Friday remained only 12% contained.

The fire has proved so difficult to fight that fire managers this week pushed back the projected date for full containment from next week to Sept. 8, while noting that even that estimate was tenuous.

“I think that’s going to be assessed on a day-by-day basis,” said Keith Wade, a spokesman for the incident management team.

The southern region of the Tahoe basin is home to tens of thousands, and a major recreational destination for millions of tourists every year.

The region has been choked for days by toxic smoke from the Caldor Fire and other large blazes in the area, blackening normally clear skies.

With the rapid advance of the fire, law enforcement and fire officials issued new evacuation warnings for communities within the southern end of the Tahoe Basin.

Although South Lake Tahoe still remained outside the warning area, city officials on Thursday issued a local emergency proclamation, and the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority advised visitors to postpone travel plans.

For South Lake Tahoe Mayor Pro Tem Devin Middlebrook, the smoke-filled air is a constant reminder of just how close the fire is.

“So, we’re seeing climate really compounding what would normally be devastating fires and really turning them into those megafires. Especially one that started 25, 30 miles away from Tahoe wouldn't have been a threat to the region [years ago],” he said.

Middlebrook said the Tahoe basin is one of the most fire-ready areas of the Sierra Nevada, where thousands of acres have been treated to prevent fires from spreading. But with the worst air quality in the nation and evacuations just outside town, he’s worried the blaze could jump the lines.

The fire is one of nearly 90 large blazes currently burning across the Western U.S., including more than a dozen in California.

Climate change has made the West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, scientists predict.

The Caldor Fire has been the nation’s top firefighting priority because of its proximity to Lake Tahoe, where its tourist economy should be in full swing this time of year.

"This is the week before Labor Day weekend — a busy weekend, normally," South Lake Tahoe City Manager Joe Irvin said. "That is not going to be the case this year."

The last time the city declared a wildfire emergency was during the 2007 Angora Fire, which destroyed nearly 250 homes in neighboring Meyers and was the last major fire in the basin.

Not far from the neighborhood that was largely wiped out in that fire, residents hurried to clear pine cones and needles from their roofs and gutters to prepare for the possibility of fire.

The Angora Fire, which was driven by strong winds and took residents by surprise, burned just 3,100 acres — a fraction of the size of the current blaze.

Retired fire district captain Joe McAvoy, who lost his own home in that  fire, said wildfires larger than 100,000 acres used to be once-in-a-lifetime events in his career.

“Now it seems like they’re all 100,000 acres,” McAvoy said. It’s way more extreme. ... Now (fires) are 100,000 acres and it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, big deal.’ You know, it’s every fire.”

This post includes additional reporting from the Associated Press and KQED's David Ezra Romero.

