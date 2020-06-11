Where to Find Affordable, Culturally Competent Therapy in Bay Area and Beyond

Thankfully, as momentum swells to fight these -isms and create a more equitable society, there’s a growing awareness that taking care of mental health is crucial to our own wellbeing as well as society’s. An important part of that work is going to therapy, where we can address our personal traumas, find an empowered sense of purpose, talk out our day-to-day frustrations and make sense of our place in the world so that we can take meaningful action.

Below is a list of affordable and culturally competent therapy services and directories, as well as crisis hotlines, to help you on your way to healing.

Low Cost and Sliding-Scale Therapy

Liberation Institute

The volunteer-run San Francisco mental health center Liberation Institute offers therapy sessions on a sliding scale, and no one is turned away due to lack of funds. During the pandemic, the center has switched to online appointments, and prospective clients can get started with a consultation for a suggested donation of $20.

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective

The Open Path Psychotherapy Collective is a national network of therapists who provide services at reduced rates. Typically, they offer in-person services, but because of the pandemic, most of the therapists now offer online appointments. Users can search for therapists by location, and there are fields to narrow their search to therapists with expertise in different ethnic groups, age groups, subject areas and therapeutic styles. The sessions are sliding scale, typically $30–$60 a visit for individuals and $40–$80 for couples.