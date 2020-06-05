Why We Must Center Healing in the Movement for Black Lives

Sometimes, in photos, I see trauma trapped behind the eyes of Fannie Lou Hamer. But I have seen her smile also. I know she would sing often. I’m sure her laugh could fill a whole room. What she reminds me is that the fight for freedom is no joke. She was unafraid of her rage. She named her sorrow and refused to bypass the agonizing feelings. Anger, for one, is a map. It tells us where to look, it demands attention.

Black women, like the struggle, are intricately beautiful. Audre Lorde said “self preservation” is also an “act of political warfare.” In the days, months and years ahead there will be a lot of work to do. We must remember to also prioritize our wellbeing so that we can have difficult conversations about equity. We must live healing-centered lives, the opposite of what we may see on television, on social media and even within some of our homes. Many are remarking that we need more than a moment—we need a movement for the long haul.

Indeed, we do. And we deserve to heal along the way.

Maddy Clifford, aka MADlines, is a musician, educator and activist in Oakland.