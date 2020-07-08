Vallejo Police Release Video of Deadly Shooting of Sean Monterrosa

The Vallejo Police Department released footage Wednesday from police body cameras showing pieces of a chaotic June 2 confrontation in a Walgreens parking lot and an officer firing an automatic rifle from the backseat of an unmarked police pickup truck, fatally striking a 22-year-old San Francisco man.

Police posted video of Sean Monterrosa's shooting over a month after his death, despite calls by those in Vallejo and beyond to do so immediately. The full video was released on the city of Vallejo's Vimeo page.

According to police, the Walgreens on Redwood Street in Vallejo had been broken into earlier that evening – the fourth night of protests throughout the Bay Area in reaction to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis – as well as a few days before, when a surveillance camera that might have captured the shooting was destroyed. Videos from three Vallejo police detectives riding in the pickup truck do not show what Monterrosa was doing when the officer in the back seat fired his rifle through the windshield.

The shooting officer, whose identity has yet to be confirmed by the Vallejo Police Department, can be heard on the video saying "Hey, he pointed a gun at us," shortly after firing five shots, according to previous police statements.

Monterrosa was fatally struck once in the neck, according an attorney representing his family, who has viewed Monterrosa's body.

The suspected gun was a 15-inch hammer tucked into Monterrosa's sweatshirt pocket.

"Oh, fu...," the shooting officer begins to say on video, then stops as he and two other officers approach Monterrosa, who is seen crumpled on the ground in the pharmacy's parking lot. "I'm stupid," he says a few seconds later, before dropping his rifle and running to retrieve a first aid kit.

The officer who fired starts to grunt and speak in halting phrases about a minute later, when he returns to where another officer is performing CPR on Monterrosa.

"He came around, came right at us," he says. He then retrieves his rifle and starts to join other officers clearing the Walgreens, but stops and talks to a police captain who arrived at the pharmacy at about the same time in a different vehicle.

"I thought that fucking ax was a gun," the officer says.

"I thought he was armed, too, dude," the captain says, before telling the officer to take deep breaths.

"You'll be alright," the captain tells the officer. "You've been through this before."