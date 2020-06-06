State Attorney General to 'Review and Reform' Vallejo Police Department Following Fatal Shooting

The police killing of a 22-year-old unarmed man in Vallejo early Tuesday morning marks the latest incident in a city where families of those killed by police have been demanding justice for years. On Friday, California’s attorney general announced plans to review and reform the Vallejo Police Department (VPD).

“When our communities speak up, we must listen — and, in recent days, people across California and the nation, and in Vallejo, have bravely come together to make their voices heard,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “This is only a first step in our broader fight for racial justice. We must all do our part, and we must do it now.”

The state Department of Justice will collaborate with the city and VPD to create a policing plan that aims to improve use-of-force procedures, anti-bias and community policing and accountability, by focusing on training, policy and transparency, Becerra's office said.

This policy review was entered into with cooperation from the city of Vallejo and its police department, and will produce recommendations for changes. The review is different from a "pattern-or-practice" investigation, which would allow the attorney general’s office to both investigate departmental practices and force changes through a court order. It’s possible that the current policy review could become a pattern-or-practice investigation, if Becerra’s office determines that to be necessary.