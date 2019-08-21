One Night, Two Narratives

The recent wave of protests for police accountability in Vallejo started back in 2017. That’s when Angel Ramos, 21, was fatally shot by an officer who thought he was stabbing another person during a fight. But no knife was found near him. Since then, his sister Alicia Saddler has been trying to change the narrative about what happened, which has largely been controlled by law enforcement and the city. Now, new activists and more families who’ve lost loved ones to police shootings are joining in to pressure the city for answers. But what happens when you take on an institution that we’re meant to trust?

