In Vallejo, a Sister Challenges the Police Narrative of Her Brother's Shooting

t a quaint little green corner home off a busy street in Vallejo, Angel Ramos' family has opened the door to random strangers mourning Ramos' death. Vallejo police shot and killed the 21-year-old in his mother's backyard in 2017.

"So many people around here know him," said Alicia Saddler, Ramos' older sister. "He stopped and talked to everybody."

Since the shooting, Ramos' family has pieced together a much different narrative from the police's story of what happened the night he was killed.

Ramos' family has gone through what other families of those more recently killed by police in Vallejo are going through now — a frustrating search for information about the killings of their loved ones, and an uphill battle against an institution we're meant to trust.

"If [the police] were a regular person that kills somebody, they would be in jail right now awaiting trial," Saddler said. "And here, no matter what, they get found innocent, and the evidence is like right there in your face and it doesn't matter. They still don't get in trouble."

January 23, 2017

The Solano County District Attorney's Office deemed the shooting of Angel Ramos a lawful shooting by Vallejo Police.

It happened at a family gathering the evening of Jan. 23, 2017. Saddler, her kids, her siblings and their partners were there.

"Each of us didn’t really have a lot of friends," Saddler said. "We just hung out with each other and that was something we did every weekend, even during the week. We would just hang out, drink, watch movies, and it was never a party."

Saddler said a family fight had broken out, and her brothers, including Ramos, got involved. Police say they responded to calls from neighbors about a "disturbance involving a large party of subjects fighting with weapons."

According to police reports, Officer Zachary Jacobsen and Matthew Samida arrived on scene shortly after 12:30 a.m. and ran over to the backyard fence. Above them, about 15 to 20 meters away, was a second-story wooden porch attached to the back of the house where the fight broke out. The officers announced themselves, and told everyone to break it up. No one listened.

"I remember screaming 'please don't shoot,' " Saddler said. "I could see my kids standing in the doorway and I was like crying and screaming for them not to shoot."