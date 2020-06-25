State Attorney General Won't Investigate Vallejo Police's Fatal Shooting of Sean Monterrosa

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra declined Wednesday to independently investigate the fatal shooting of Sean Monterrosa by Vallejo police which took place earlier this month amid ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Monterrosa, 22, of San Francisco, was shot in the early hours of June 2 after officers said they observed him running when they responded to reports of a break-in at a Walgreens.

Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said Monterrosa dropped to his knees and put his hands above his waist, revealing what an officer took to be the butt of a handgun. It turned out to be a hammer in the pocket of his sweatshirt. Monterrosa was then killed by an officer who fired five times through the windshield of his police vehicle.

Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams had asked Becerra to investigate, saying the community had lost trust in her ability to investigate a police shooting. But Becerra's office said Abrams didn't show that her office was incapable of handling the investigation on its own.

"Absent a conflict of interest, an abuse of discretion or other exceptional circumstances, the Department of Justice does not assume responsibility for local investigations or prosecutions typically handled by local authorities," Becerra's office said, expressing confidence in Abrams to handle the matter.