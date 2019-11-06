Injuries to 2 Contractors, 1 Inmate Firefighter in Kincade Blaze Prompt State Investigations

State workplace regulators have launched investigations into three separate incidents that injured two private contractors and an inmate firefighter in the massive Kincade Fire that has ravaged parts of Sonoma County over the last two weeks.
The contractors were employed by two Oregon-based firms, and their injuries have raised concerns among one of California's leading firefighter advocacy organizations.
"The presence of private fire crews in California puts our public safety responders at greater risk, since they are the ones who are ultimately responsible for the safety of those contractors," said Carroll Wills, a representative for California Professional Firefighters, a leading advocacy organization for public employee, career firefighters.