Injuries to 2 Contractors, 1 Inmate Firefighter in Kincade Blaze Prompt State Investigations

The most recent injury involved a private firefighter on a handcrew run by the Sutherlin, Oregon-based company, Diamond Fire Inc. The unidentified contractor was hurt last Wednesday after he was struck in the face and head by an object during a fireline assignment, according to a preliminary Cal Fire review.

That report, known as a Blue Sheet, says the Diamond Fire crew was assigned to work on Division E of the fire, located in the southeast portion of the blaze, northwest of Calistoga.

Mike Sulffridge, general manager at Diamond Fire, said the worker was mopping up — a firefighting term used to describe work like extinguishing or removing burning material near a control line — when the injury took place.

The firefighter pulled on a limb attached to a small log when the log turned, forcing the limb to flip up and hit the worker in the face, knocking him over. He suffered moderate injuries to his face and head.

The firefighter was treated near the site of the injury, driven to a hospital in Santa Rosa and released a day later, according to Sulffridge.

The Diamond Fire crew was part of a contingent of out-of-state firefighters brought in through coordination from the California Office of Emergency Services and the U.S. Forest Service, according to Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean.