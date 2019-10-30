Firefighter Injured in Kincade Blaze Was Working for a Private Company

The firefighter received second- and third-degree burns to his legs and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, said Cal/OSHA spokesman Frank Polizzi.

It's unclear where exactly the incident took place. Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said the injured firefighter was part of a hand crew working within the perimeter of the fire.

But unlike cases in which Cal Fire employees or workers employed by companies hired by the agency are injured during fire incidents, state fire officials do not plan to conduct safety reviews of the accident — reports known as blue and green sheets — McLean said.

An employee at Pacific Oasis declined to comment or identify the firefighter who was injured.