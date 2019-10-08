PG&E Power Shutoffs: What You Need to Know

Here are the outages and information we have so far. This will be updated as the situation unfolds.
North Bay
In Napa County, up to 32,124 PG&E customers could be without power. Outages in Solano County could affect 32,862 customers.
Sonoma County faces the likelihood of the largest shutoffs, with 66,289 customers potentially affected.
In Marin County, 9,855 customers could lose power.
School closures:
- Napa Valley Unified School District: All schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Community resource centers:
- Calistoga: Calistoga Fairgrounds, 1601 N. Oak St., Calistoga 94515
- Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa 95404
- Vacaville: Mission Church, 6391 Leisure Town Rd., Vacaville 95687
- Vallejo: Six Flags, 1001 Fairgrounds Dr., Vallejo 94589
Santa Rosa: The city has canceled all public city meetings.
East Bay
Outages could affect up to 32,680 PG&E customers in Alameda County, including parts of Oakland and Berkeley.
In Contra Costa County, 51,310 customers could be affected.
School closures:
- Oakland Unified: 11 OUSD schools and one charter school will be closed Wednesday; officials said parents were notified. The rest of the schools will remain open.
Community resource centers:
- Oakland: Merritt College LOT B, Leona St., Oakland 94508
- San Ramon: Bishop Ranch Parking Lot, 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583
South Bay & Peninsula
Outages could affect 14,766 PG&E customers in Santa Mateo County.
In Santa Clara County, 38,250 customers could be affected, including portions of San Jose.
School Closures:
All Alum Rock Union School District schools will close Wednesday and Thursday.
Cooling center locations:
- Half Moon Bay: Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St., Half Moon Bay 94019
- San Jose: Avaya Stadium, 1123 Coleman Ave., San Jose 95110