PG&E Power Shutoffs: What You Need to Know

On Tuesday afternoon — two years to the day after the deadly North Bay firestorm erupted — PG&E confirmed it will shut off power for up to 800,000 customers across Northern and Central California beginning early Wednesday morning because of extreme fire danger due to gusty winds and dry conditions.

The so-called public safety power shutoff will include portions of all nine Bay Area counties, except San Francisco. Find updated details on the North, South and East Bay below:

PG&E confirmed it would begin power shutoffs in some areas just after midnight and would start in the northern part of the state. Power shutoffs will happen in stages throughout early Wednesday morning.

"It's a very fluid situation," said PG&E spokesperson Mayra Tostado, noting their meteorologists are monitoring the situation from the company's wildfire safety operations center in San Francisco.