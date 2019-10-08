PG&E Power Shutoffs: What You Need to Know
PG&E Power Shutoffs: What You Need to Know

KQED News Staff
A PG&E truck sits in Paradise on Oct. 8, 2019. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

On Tuesday afternoon — two years to the day after the deadly North Bay firestorm erupted — PG&E confirmed it will shut off power for up to 800,000 customers across Northern and Central California beginning early Wednesday morning because of extreme fire danger due to gusty winds and dry conditions.

The so-called public safety power shutoff will include portions of all nine Bay Area counties, except San Francisco. Find updated details on the North, South and East Bay below:

PG&E confirmed it would begin power shutoffs in some areas just after midnight and would start in the northern part of the state. Power shutoffs will happen in stages throughout early Wednesday morning.

"It's a very fluid situation," said PG&E spokesperson Mayra Tostado, noting their meteorologists are monitoring the situation from the company's wildfire safety operations center in San Francisco.

PG&E anticipates extreme fire weather to last until midday Thursday. Tostado said the utility tries to restore power within 24 to 48 hours of the end of a weather event — but because of the size of this shutoff and the need to conduct safety check once it is over, customers should prepare for their power to be out for multiple days.

PG&E has been updating its list of the cities and numbers of people affected here, although the utility's website has gone down multiple times Tuesday.

How to Prepare

To prepare for a power shutoff, PG&E recommends having enough food and water on hand for up to a week, preparing an emergency kit, charging phones and necessary devices, and ensuring you have cash and a full tank of gas because ATMs and gas stations may not work without power. Here's a full list of things to do before and during a power shutoff.

You can check PG&E's website and sign up to be notified if the power will be turned off in your area — and to get information about when it might be back on.

What Are Public Safety Power Shutoffs?

The Public Safety Shutoff Program
Power shutoffs are part of PG&E's state-mandated wildfire mitigation plan, which aims to cut down on the ignition of wildfires during high-risk periods. Earlier this week, the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch due to extremely high winds and low humidity starting late Tuesday night and into Thursday afternoon. That forecast prompted PG&E to initiate the shutoff starting very early Wednesday morning.

What Will Be Closed & Open?

BART says it doesn't expect any disruption of service due to power redundancies and working with PG&E.

However, many cities are warning residents that traffic lights will be out and to avoid driving if possible. Some schools are also considering closures.

PG&E will open community resource centers starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. with air conditioning, charging stations and bottled water. Each resource center will only have seating for up to 100 people and will only be open during daylight hours.

Here are the outages and information we have so far. This will be updated as the situation unfolds.

_____________________

North Bay

In Napa County, up to 32,124 PG&E customers could be without power. Outages in Solano County could affect 32,862 customers.

Sonoma County faces the likelihood of the largest shutoffs, with 66,289 customers potentially affected.

In Marin County, 9,855 customers could lose power.

School closures:

  • Napa Valley Unified School District: All schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Community resource centers:

  • Calistoga: Calistoga Fairgrounds, 1601 N. Oak St., Calistoga 94515
  • Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa 95404
  • Vacaville: Mission Church, 6391 Leisure Town Rd., Vacaville 95687
  • Vallejo: Six Flags, 1001 Fairgrounds Dr., Vallejo 94589

Santa Rosa: The city has canceled all public city meetings.

East Bay

Outages could affect up to 32,680 PG&E customers in Alameda County, including parts of Oakland and Berkeley.

In Contra Costa County, 51,310 customers could be affected.

School closures:

  • Oakland Unified: 11 OUSD schools and one charter school will be closed Wednesday; officials said parents were notified. The rest of the schools will remain open.

Community resource centers:

  • Oakland: Merritt College LOT B, Leona St., Oakland 94508
  • San Ramon: Bishop Ranch Parking Lot, 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583

South Bay & Peninsula

Outages could affect 14,766 PG&E customers in Santa Mateo County.

In Santa Clara County, 38,250 customers could be affected, including portions of San Jose.

School Closures:

All Alum Rock Union School District schools will close Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooling center locations:

  • Half Moon Bay: Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St., Half Moon Bay 94019
  • San Jose: Avaya Stadium, 1123 Coleman Ave., San Jose 95110

KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
