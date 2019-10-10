School Closures During Power Outages in the Bay Area
School Closures During Power Outages in the Bay Area

Bianca TaylorAudrey Garces
Mills College in Oakland will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. (Flickr Curtis Cronn)

Updated: Wednesday, Oct. 9 5:30 p.m.

Dozens of school districts closed on Wednesday due to PG&E power shutoffs in Northern and Central California, which affected more than 141,000 customers in the Bay Area.

As the second phase of shutoffs is expected to begin across the East and South Bay Wednesday evening, some school closure statuses may change for Thursday.

Here is an alphabetized, updated list of school closures. Please note some schools that were closed Wednesday have yet to make a determination on Thursday:

North Bay

K-12 Schools:

Colleges and Universities:

  • Santa Rosa Junior College: All campuses and sites will be closed on Thursday. All activities and classes, including online, will be canceled.
  • Sonoma State University: All classes and activities at Sonoma State remain canceled through Friday, Oct. 11.

East Bay

K-12 Schools:

Colleges & Universities:

  • Mills College: The college in Oakland will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
  • UC Berkeley: Classes  on Wednesday were canceled were people were encouraged to avoid campus. According to the University’s Twitter at 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday, "subterranean parking areas are closed and elevators should be avoided". A statement from UC Berkeley Public Affairs says, “A decision regarding the status of the campus on Thursday will be made by campus leaders later today and shared via email, Twitter and on Berkeley News.”

South Bay & Peninsula

K-12 Schools:

  • Alum Rock Union School District: All 19 schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, the district announced.
  • Campbell Union High School District: The district announced no Campbell Union High School District schools are expected to be impacted by the power shutoff and all schools will remain open.
  • Oak Grove Elementary School District: No OGSD schools are currently impacted, according to the district, and schools and offices will remain open and follow regular schedule in the event of a power shutoff.
  • San Jose Unified School District: All schools were open Wednesday, despite any potential shutoffs, officials told parents. Thursday undetermined.
  • Santa Cruz City Schools: All schools are open. Only two schools, Soquel High and Westlake Elementary, are located in the area at risk. Generators and food services are ready in case of a power shutoff on Thursday.

