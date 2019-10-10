School Closures During Power Outages in the Bay Area

As the second phase of shutoffs is expected to begin across the East and South Bay Wednesday evening, some school closure statuses may change for Thursday.

Here is an alphabetized, updated list of school closures. Please note some schools that were closed Wednesday have yet to make a determination on Thursday:

North Bay

K-12 Schools:

Colleges and Universities:

Santa Rosa Junior College: All campuses and sites will be closed on Thursday. All activities and classes, including online, will be canceled.

Sonoma State University: All classes and activities at Sonoma State remain canceled through Friday, Oct. 11.

East Bay

K-12 Schools:

Colleges & Universities:

Mills College: The college in Oakland will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday. UC Berkeley: Classes on Wednesday were canceled were people were encouraged to avoid campus. According to the University’s Twitter at 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday, "subterranean parking areas are closed and elevators should be avoided". A statement from UC Berkeley Public Affairs says, “A decision regarding the status of the campus on Thursday will be made by campus leaders later today and shared via email, Twitter and on Berkeley News.”

South Bay & Peninsula

K-12 Schools: